‘Driving under soup’: A server shows off a review where someone claims they got tipsy off French onion soup

'I'm sorry what lol.'

Posted on Jun 3, 2022   Updated on Jun 3, 2022, 6:57 pm CDT

On May 2, @itsrisbaby posted a video on TikTok showcasing what it’s like to be a server in the state of Utah.

The TikTok video garnered almost 90,000 views in less than 24 hours. 

@itsrisbaby :) #greenscreen #utahcheck #utahliving #utahsucks #serviceindustry #serverlife ♬ original sound – Ris

A reviewer wrote, “Got tipsy on French Onion Soup! Felt like I had two glasses of wine. Good thing I didn’t drive!!!” and gave the restaurant a review of 4 out of 5 stars. 

French onion soup is often cooked with wine, cognac, or brandy. However, according to the US Department of Agriculture, alcohol only burns off when a dish is cooked for three hours more. Anything less, and some alcohol may be retained. By the metrics of the USDA study, if the soup only simmered for an hour or so, 25 percent of the alcohol remains, meaning the reviewer in question could’ve felt a little inebriated.

The video was met with humor by TikTok users.

One commenter said, “I’m sorry what lol.”

Another user joked, “that’s just french onion soup euphoria.” 

A third commenter said, “DUIOFOS (driving under the influence of french onion soup.)”

The Daily Dot reached out to @itsrisbaby via TikTok comment for comment on this story.

*First Published: Jun 3, 2022, 6:15 pm CDT

