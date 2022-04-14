‘Knew him since I was like 12 too’: Former student shares message from high school counselor asking her for a threesome

In a viral TikTok video, a former student shares a screenshot of a message she says is from her high school counselor asking her for a threesome with her husband.

“If you and Frank want a 3some im in! Lol,” the message reads.

The TikToker, user @aliana.am, posted the screenshot as part of a trend of outrageous statements set to a sped-up audio of Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say.”

She said in a comment that she isn’t the only one from her high school who has received a message like this from the counselor. “So many other girls had experiences like this with him too,” she said.

“Knew him since I was like 12 too,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker explains the actions she took against him. She says the now-retired counselor blocked her after she responded and that her husband found his wife and family members online to let them know what happened.

She also says she sent an email to teachers, administration, and police at her former high school alerting them of the incident. In the email, she wrote that from ages 14 to 16, the counselor would often call her into his “dimly lit” office to “miss class and hang out with him.” She also said he left multiple inappropriate comments on her Facebook pictures since graduating.

“Just no. This is not gonna happen to any other girls. Just no,” she says in the video.

After calling the man out on Facebook, she says she received several responses from other former students who allegedly had similar experiences with him after graduating. The TikToker shared screenshots of these responses in the video.

She says she was in contact with a detective, however, no charges could be placed against him. “Unfortunately, they couldn’t arrest him because he didn’t actually physically touch anyone, or that he’s been known to. He didn’t touch me,” she says.

The TikToker says the man is no longer allowed on school grounds.

Her initial video gained over 25,000 views, and many are outraged.

“Counselor??? in high school??? ah, major grooming vibes … he’s waiting for anyone to turn 18 ew,” one user said.

“Men have nothing but the audacity,” said another.

“The only ones who think this is okay are men lmao what,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @aliana.am via Instagram direct message and the school district where the counselor allegedly worked via email.

Today’s top stories