‘You’re an idiot, I hope you get fired’: Man berates drive-thru manager over discounts in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok, a fast-food manager shows a man yelling and calling her names like “idiot” at the drive-thru window—all because she couldn’t apply multiple discounts in one transaction.

The original clip was posted on Friday by Sam Aguirre (@samwars42), who didn’t specify where she works. “Just a little glimpse of what I go through on the daily,” the text overlay says.

The clip shows Aguirre opening the drive-thru window from the inside of the food establishment. The man in the car at the window says, “If the cops show up, my son’s a cop.”

“Thank you. Have a good day,” Aguirre responds.

“Hey, are you a manager?” the man asks.

“Yep, have a good day, OK? Sorry we couldn’t help you,” the TikToker says curtly. “Thanks for cursing at us. We appreciate it.”

“You’re an idiot, I hope you get fired,” the man says.

In a later TikTok explaining the situation, Aguirre says it started off as “a super normal exchange.”

“He was saying that he wanted to do multiple discounts, which you can do one discount adjustment per receipt,” Aguirre says in the clip. She said employees can use the multiple discounts, but they have to make multiple transactions.

“No, that’s not what I want, listen, don’t argue with me,” the man said, according to Aguirre.

After going back and forth for a bit, she says the two agreed on a veteran discount. Then he drove to the window “flinging the receipts around,” Aguirre says. “Stop being an idiot, do what I want, listen to me,” Aguirre said, mocking the man.

According to Aguirre, the man said his son worked there, and he was going to have her fired. “I know, personally, upper management, so I’m like, ‘No, your son doesn’t work here,'” she says. “I didn’t tell him that but that’s what I’m thinking.”

She then told him that she was no longer going to serve him due to his inappropriate language. In a TikTok that continues the story, Aguirre says he also called her “stupid.”

“I’m not going to tolerate that,” she says in the clip. “Especially because I have minors on shift.”

She says she closed the window, but he was screaming that he wasn’t going to leave and threatened to block the drive-thru. She told him she was going to call the police, and he replied, “What are the cops going to do to a man like me?”

The TikToker went outside to take pictures of the man’s license plate, she says, and was going to give him a few minutes to drive off. She says he told her he just wanted to talk, and she agreed and took her phone out to record the situation, which was what was shown in the original TikTok.

Aguirre says that if she doesn’t follow the policy of one discount per transaction, she could get in trouble or fired. “I’m not going to do that over someone I don’t know, over someone being inappropriate to me,” she says. She also says her regional manager was in the restaurant that day doing paperwork.

In an update video posted on Monday, Aguirre says the man came back. Per Aguirre, another manager told him he was banned from the store for being “inappropriate,” and he threatened to sue the employees.

In the comments of the four TikTok videos, people were supportive of Aguirre, saying she “did amazing” at handling the man.

“You have patience, I would have argued sooo hard,” one person wrote.

“Awesome job being patient, calm and standing up for yourself!!!” another TikTok user wrote.

Others who have worked in customer service positions and also faced difficult customers sympathized with her.

“Having to explain coupons/discounts to grown adults when the restrictions were usually printed right on them was the most frustrating part of retail,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aguirre via TikTok comment.

