‘Florida Goodwills be wildin’: Customers find ‘white powder’ in bag for sale at Goodwill

A woman shared her experience shopping in a Goodwill in Oviedo, Florida, with her mom and stumbling upon what looks like a bag of cocaine.

TikToker Kaylee Phillips (@kayleephillips9) posted the clip on Saturday with the text overlay reading, “Florida Goodwills be wildin.”

“So we’re at the Goodwill and my mom just found this bag for sale in Florida,” says the TikToker. The camera pans to her mom holding a brown and white bag. From the front pocket of the bag, she pulls out a ziplock bag filled with white powder.

It seems like Phillips and her mom told two workers at Goodwill. “What is this?” one says.

“I know what it looks like,” they say.

“There’s only one way to find out,” a worker says before opening and smelling the contents of the bag.

Phillips’ mom suggests that it may be baby powder. “Mom, why would they put baby powder?” the TikToker says.

“It’s not baby powder,” the staff member who smelled the bag says.

“Lord, I don’t know what it is,” the other staff member says.

The TikTok concludes with text overlay reading: “[The Goodwill staff member] came back over to me while shopping and said ‘its not ‘white powder’ it’s baking soda’ I said how did you know that, you taste it?

“He said, ‘No I made someone else taste it that knows what ‘white powder’ taste like,”‘ it continued.

“This goodwill is wildin,” Phillips wrote. “Florida has no chill.”

As of Tuesday, the TikTok has over 1.2 million views.

In the comments, Phillips wrote that she and her mom gave the bag to the “Goodwill guy, pretty sure he kept it.”

Commenters found the situation to be “so funny.”

“MY JAW DROPPED,” one TikToker wrote.

“Ahhh yes ma’am I’m gonna have to take this to the back for further investigation,” another TikToker joked.

Some TikTokers shared their own experience finding unexpected items in second-hand purchases. “I bought a purse in PA And i went to work the next monday and dozens of various pills were in a pocket i didn’t check,” one said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Phillips via TikTok comment and Goodwill in Oviedo via a phone call and email.

