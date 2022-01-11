‘Why did you guys bring the only Asian guy in the restaurant a fine China plate’: TikToker says he was profiled at Cracker Barrel in viral video

An Asian TikToker claimed in a viral TikTok video that he was profiled at Cracker Barrel because staff served his food on a “fine China plate.”

The video shows @therealricemoney eating at Cracker Barrel. Although he and his girlfriend ordered the same meal, his meal came on an apparent Chinese ceramic plate, while his girlfriend’s meal came on a normal white plate, he said in the comments section of the clip.

Captioned “cracker barrel please explain to me, no one else got this plate bro,” @therealricemoney’s TikTok got over 344,700 views since being posted on Dec. 18.

The text overlay notes: “Cracker barrel why did you guys bring the only Asian guy in the restaurant a fine China plate. I’m not even Chinese.”

Cracker Barrel is a Southern Country-themed restaurant chain that also sells nostalgic dinnerware. Some of the plates it sells and uses feature country roosters and stoneware patterns.

While the plating different may have been intentional, food is typically plated by cooks in the kitchen before being brought out by servers. This means that the cooks may not be aware of who the food goes out to, only the order number.

@therealricemoney’s humorous vibe in the video hints at the video being a potentially lighthearted dig at Cracker Barrel. However, there was a rift in the comments section.

Some commenters pointed out that it is standard at Cracker Barrel to serve on different plates. “So I work there and some menu items come in different plates. I promise it’s corporate policy not racism,” @maddy_fitzg said.

“Some items are served on those blue porcelain plates, like the pot pie which is what it looks like he got,” @thefurriesttrash claimed.

Others assumed the video was a joke.

“I know it’s a joke, but this is so funny,” one said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @therealricemoney via TikTok comment and Cracker Barrel via email.

