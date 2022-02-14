‘Now her gift limit is $40’: TikToker deducted $1 from his fiancée’s Valentine’s Day gift fund every time she yelled at him, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok video, one user says he took away $1 from his fiancée’s Valentine’s Day gift fund every time she yelled at him. This took his initial budget of $360 down to $40.

“Last year I put $360 dollars away for my fiancée’s Valentine gift. But I took away $1 every day she yelled at me. Now her gift limit is $40 and I saved myself $320,” user @iisaac.ramirezz wrote in the text overlay on the video.

The TikToker shows two different envelopes: one with tally marks for each day she supposedly yelled at him and deductions from the gift fund, the other marking every $20 he saved from the deductions.

“Now all she’s getting is flowers and chocolates,” he captioned the TikTok.

However, with over 9 million views, the video sparked controversy among other users in the comments. Some users thought he should have added money back when his fiancée did something nice.

“You should add money when she surprises you with something special (your favorite drink, meal, something she bought that made her think of you),” one user suggested.

“Maybe add a dollar for Everytime she hadda ask you for something before you did it,” reasoned another.

Others empathized with his fiancée and questioned why she would yell at him that much.

“Like you don’t give her reasons to yell,” one user said.

“If it was justified then don’t take money away which means she’s prob still at 300,” said another.

“Doesn’t that mean you just annoyed her 320 times????” a third user said.

Several users responded to these sentiments in the comments, with some claiming that their perspective would be different if the TikToker wasn’t a man. A few folks expressed concern for the TikToker’s wellbeing.

“Y’all are more upset about him taking money from her gift than potential emotional abuse,” one user said.

“Bet you if it was the other way round it be yassss queen,” another said.

“People justifying her yelling that’s what y’all would call abuse,” said a third.

However, most focused on the seemingly unhealthy dynamic of the relationship.

“It’s time to find a new girl if she yelling at you 320 days of the year dawg,” one user said.

“I’m no expert, but is this a healthy way to behave in a relationship?” another user asked.

“Yall are ignoring the fact that it’s a dollar per yell. Yelling at someone 320 days of the year aint normal,” a third user noted.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @iisaac.ramirezz via TikTok comment.

