festivalgoers-stop-carnival-ride-from-tipping-over

Record-Eagle/Reese O'Donnell

Video: Festivalgoers band together to stop moving carnival ride from tipping over

'I think if they hadn't been holding it, it would have fallen back.'

Kahron Spearman 

Kahron Spearman

Internet Culture

Published Jul 10, 2021   Updated Jul 10, 2021, 10:13 am CDT

A viral video on social media shows a group of bystanders hurrying over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over in Michigan on July 9.

Featured Video Hide

The footage comes from the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan. The Magic Carpet Ride at Arnold’s Amusements Midway started spinning out of control, with the entire apparatus rocking back and forth. There are numerous videos documenting the moment, including one posted to Reddit.

Advertisement Hide
Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over from HumansBeingBros

People looked on in terror as the machine appeared to be on the verge of toppling. Screams of horror can be heard in the videos.

“We were walking by and saw the ride going faster than it normally does, and then parts started breaking,” festivalgoer Kobe Ramirez told the Traverse City Record-Eagle, before also stating the ride was “tipping back toward the river.”

The operator soon switched the power off, and dozens arrived to add weight to the ride’s base to prevent it from tipping over.

Advertisement Hide

“I think if they hadn’t been holding it, it would have fallen back,” Ramirez said. “They unplugged it, so it was still moving, and they had to wait for it to slow down.”

Fortunately, no one was injured, but people are looking for answers for the almost tragedy.

“We’re not sure exactly what happened,” Joey Even of Traverse City-based Arnold’s Amusements told the Record-Eagle. “The ride came off the blocking.”

The ride was dismantled and removed overnight.

Today’s top stories

‘They concluded that my voice was too masculine’: Trans woman says she was forced to out herself to Sephora worker
TikTok allegedly shows white men in suits pretending to be Medicare agents, scamming people
‘She harasses us every single f*cking day’: Karen sprays Black neighbor with water hose in viral TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jul 10, 2021, 10:10 am CDT

Kahron Spearman

Kahron Spearman is a music/film critic and copywriter. His feature work can be regularly found in 'The Austin Chronicle'.

Kahron Spearman