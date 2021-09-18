‘Dude outed all his insecurities’: Female soldier calls out male colleague for ‘hating’ on her training in viral TikTok

A video of a man using a thumbs down gesture as a woman climbs a rope has gained 4 million views on TikTok.

Both people in the video appear to be members of the military—they are both wearing training uniforms. The poster, @solesndsouls, is the woman in the video, and she captioned it, “I could go on for days about this MF.”

“A glimpse of what it’s like being a military woman minding her business,” a text overlay on the video reads.

On this first video, commenters zeroed in on the man with the thumb down for a roast.

“When you have that small ‘thumb’ energy and it shows,” one commenter wrote.

However, there were some commenters who doubted what happened—but OP set them straight.

“I really feel like this had nothing to do with her!” one commenter wrote. “[Because] the thumbs down doesn’t make sense at all… at all!”

The poster replied that if it didn’t mean something, or if it wasn’t about her, she wouldn’t have posted it.

“I know this man,” she wrote. “I’m not an idiot.”

@solesndsouls Reply to @tetrola_elliott the video didn’t have anything to do with race but since you brought it up let’s talk! #miltok ♬ original sound – leviackermansdoormat

In a follow up video, she also addressed a commenter who wrote that she should expect this type of behavior as a Black woman in the military.

“What this person is suggesting is that as a Black woman, or as a Black person in the military, being Black in the military comes with harassment, and it should be expected,” she says in the video. “As a Black woman, or as a woman in the military, I would be a fool to walk into any situation and think that there wouldn’t be some sort of unfair treatment, or not expect it at all. But as a leader who is also a woman and is also a Black woman, it is my responsibility to call out those unfair behaviors, treatments, whatever and make sure they cease to exist. Just because they’re there, doesn’t mean that they’re supposed to be there.”

In the video, she said she was calling out the man for being a “hating ass bitch.”

“I understand that the military’s past suggests that anyone who isn’t a white male will face some sort of struggle, but if we are working towards a future full of equality, then it is my job to call out behaviors that single out people that look like me just because I look like me,” she concluded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @solesndsouls on Instagram regarding the incident.

Today’s top stories