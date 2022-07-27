‘Herlinda wakes up at 3:30am to get to Dunkin’ at 4am’: Appreciation post for fast food manager sparks debate

A video of a woman expressing her appreciation for her manager at Dunkin’ went viral on TikTok.

The video features the TikToker, Ava McClure (@avamcclure), in the seven-second clip. The text overlay expressed her gratitude for her manager, Herlinda, as it reads, “Y’all have a normal boss? I have Herlinda. Herlinda wakes up at 3:30 am to get to Dunkin’ at 4 am. She works a solid 70-80 hours a week. Herlinda is saving up to retire to Mexico where she and her husband are building a super nice house. I have never heard Herlinda complain ever even though being a manager at Dunkin’ sucks. Herlinda gave me a thank you note and a gift when I went to college last summer. Herlinda is literally the best boss and one of the best people I’ve ever met.”

The video has been viewed over 877,000 times since it was posted on July 22. Many people in the comments were supportive of Herlinda’s work ethic.

“Herlinda is definitely one of a kind,” one person wrote.

“tell her i think she’s an amazing human being :)” another person said.

“Wishing the best for Herlinda,” a third said.

Other people were upset that she was working nearly 80 hours.

“Dunkin Donuts should take notice. Why is she working 80 hours??? Sounds like DD is not paying her a fair wage,” a user stated.

“herlinda needs a raise cause working that many hours at Dunkin should be illegal,” a second agreed.

The video resonated with other users, sharing their experiences with their managers. Some of the comments about their experiences were negative.

“my manager shows up 2 hours late and sits her entire shift,” one person shared.

“My old Dunkin boss would schedule herself for 60+ hours but would just spend it on her phone in the office,” a second commented.

Fortunately, other people had positive experiences with their managers, having a Herlinda of their own.

“My Boss is named Diana. She’s the most wonderful women i’ve ever met,” one user stated.

“Yesss! my manager at canes would be there from open to close everyday AND still buy us Starbucks, Taco Tuesday, gift cards etc… she was the best,” a second commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ava for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories