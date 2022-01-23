‘It sucks working here’: Fashion Nova warehouse worker shows how orders are fulfilled in viral TikTok

Torie (@torietrades) shared her experience as a Fashion Nova warehouse worker in a “behind the scenes” video recorded inside the warehouse.

“Yoo it sucks working here at Fashion Nova. Yall don’t even know the half,” Torie captioned the video, which received about 396,000 views on TikTok as of Sunday.

Torie’s workshift started as one would expect, clocking in then entering the warehouse full of Fashion Nova products. Then a loud, piercing alarm signaled the workers that it was time to get to work.

Video footage showed Torie’s coworkers doing mandatory stretching before getting to work because of how much the job strains their legs. Workers are also expected to move 175 items or more per hour, otherwise managers will “literally go up to you,” the TikToker said.

Other footage showed spilled and opened boxes of Fashion Nova products laying on the ground.

“It’s literally messy in almost every (aisle) they don’t gaf about your items,” Torie said in an on-screen caption.

Torie had a brief break, but she said management yelled and rushed employees back to work as soon as it was over.

The only good thing about the warehouse job is leaving for an hour-long lunch break, Torie said. When she came back from lunch, management allegedly was already yelling again.

“Man I hate it here,” she said, using a text-to-speech function.

TikTok viewers voiced their disapproval of the work conditions in the video’s comments, and one person said it even felt illegal to watch the footage.

“Modern day slavery. The fact they gotta use alarms to make sure you don’t go over your break,” one viewer commented.

“This feels like squid games lmao,” another viewer said, referencing the hit Netflix show.

Another user wrote, “I will never complain about my job again. This looks like jail.”

While seeming to agree that the job looked punishing, some viewers pointed out that many warehouse workers undergo the same treatment, regardless of the company.

“This is literally every warehouse job,” one viewer claimed.

“It’s giving Amazon,” someone else commented.

TikTok user @torietrades did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to Fashion Nova.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot