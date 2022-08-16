Customer says random man intercepted her DoorDash order, lingered outside her home while she was alone

A TikToker says a DoorDash driver sat outside with her food while she didn’t answer the door and then sat in his car outside her house afterward. She says she didn’t answer the door because she was home alone, and the driver took her food with him when he left.

In a TikTok video posted on July 28, Lexie Byers (@lexie_byers) says she ordered Chipotle on the Chipotle app, which is connected with DoorDash, while she was on her way home from the airport in a Lyft. She says she got home and her food arrived. Then, Byers says that her driver knocked four times when she didn’t answer her door and then “sat down on [her] porch and stayed there” for 45 minutes.

“He had no reason to think I was home alone. But I was,” Byers says in her TikTok, which on Tuesday had over 3 million views. “So I wasn’t going to open the door with him sitting there.”

Byers says she had a neighbor come toward her porch, which made the DoorDash driver get up and go to his car, which he proceeded to sit in for a half hour. Next, Byers says that the DoorDash driver drove his car a couple houses away from her and stayed there—and didn’t give her the food she ordered.

Byers says she ended up calling the police.

“Always trust your gut and be aware of your surroundings,” Byers wrote in the video’s caption.

In a follow-up TikTok, Byers says that the police told her that the license plate of the car that her delivery driver had been driving did not match the license plate of the car that was supposed to come and deliver her food.

“The guy that was knocking on my door, sitting in front of my house, and is now sitting down the street is not the guy that was supposed to deliver my food,” Byers says in her follow-up TikTok. She also says that in her conversations with the police, they said that her Lyft driver could have told someone to come to her home because he was dropping her off there alone.

Byers says the man who was outside her house drove by the next day as well.

In a second follow up TikTok, Byers explains that she didn’t call the police while the man was sitting in front of her door because she was worried that if she did, he would know that she was the one who called the cops and come back another time. She also says that her real delivery driver told her that a man intercepted her order by telling the driver that he lived in her house and would take the food.

Byers says that she got a Ring camera and told her neighbors what happened and that there hasn’t been any more suspicious activity.

Many commenters on Byers’ initial video about the situation told her she should have called the police earlier. But some commenters identified with Byers’ decision to wait to do so.

“To all the people saying she should have called the cops right away- it is ingrained in us at a young age to be polite and not offend any man,” @itwasmuchlater commented.

Others offered tips about what they do when ordering food home alone.

“If I’m alone I always order 2 drinks or 2 salads so it looks like there will be 2 people,” @murphiegirl wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Byers, DoorDash, and Lyft via email.

Today’s top stories