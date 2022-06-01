‘When most people can’t qualify for an apartment, they move here’: Man’s video about extended-stay hotels goes viral

A TikToker recently went viral after shedding light on people living in hotels because they cannot get apartments.

In the TikTok, user Gilly (@gillygilly007) shows an extended-stay hotel, which he describes as the “last stop” for many people.

“Places like this become the last stop,” he says. “When most people can’t qualify for an apartment, they move here.”

His video currently has over 1.1 million views.

“I don’t want to offend anyone, and if I do, I apologize, but I have to post this,” he starts.

He then goes on to introduce the topic before noting the hotel’s price of just under $320.

“That’s weekly,” he explains. “After this stop, most people resort to moving into their vehicles, and no one ain’t talking about it.”

Hotels serving as long-term accommodation for those who can’t afford security deposits and the various other upfront costs associated with rentals is a relatively common phenomenon.

An article in the Nation explains it thusly: “All over Los Angeles and all over the country, budget motels…serve as semi-permanent residences for families too poor or too financially unstable to afford regular rental units, and not lucky enough to have obtained a decent apartment out of the grossly inadequate stock of affordable housing in the United States.”

The article also points out another reason that may lead one to seek housing in one of these hotels: the lack of a background check.

“For those with criminal convictions in their past, these motels can be the only option left: public housing projects can and do reject applicants with criminal histories, and many former felons erroneously believe that they are ineligible for subsidized housing by law,” the article details.

“This is very sad, because people are going through this daily, and no on ain’t talking about it!” Gilly says again near his video’s end.

In the comments section, users told their own stories of living in hotels.

“I lived in 1 for 6 months, and it’s very humbling,” a commenter wrote. “I was blessed to get an apartment a day before Christmas.”

“I lived in one for 2+ years in my 20’s because I couldn’t get an apartment; broke down crying nightly,” another added. “We HAVE to talk about this.”

“My daughter works at an Extended Stay, they have people that have lived there for 10 years are more,” a third claimed.

Despite widespread need for housing assistance, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported in February that 16 million households are in need of federal rental assistance, and federal assistance has not kept pace with the growing need.

“Not one public official is saying a word,” a commenter claimed.

People are thanking Gilly for bringing attention to it.

“I’ve been there,” a TikToker shared. “Keep bringing light to this issue, thanks.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Gilly for comment via TikTok comment.

