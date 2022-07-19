‘Jokes on you that’s how I like it’: Dunkin’ worker shares what they do when ‘rude’ customers order extra caramel

There’s no shortage of TikTok accounts where employees share the ups and downs of their respective vocations. In recording their on-the-clock routines, viewers learn things they haven’t been privy to before, like when a Dunkin’ Donuts employee “revealed” that the chain serves frozen/reheated donuts up to customers.

TikToker @lilhonda69, who works at Dunkin’, shared how they handle a rude customer’s request when they “as for extra caramel in [their] coffee.”

The clip starts off with the employee filling a cup with ice, then taking it to the caramel syrup pump. He then proceeds to press the pump into the cup 22 times, resulting in what some may call an obscene amount of syrup. He then puts a splash of cream into the drink, walks it over to the cold brew coffee bar, and adds a tiny pump of liquid. He finishes the video with a thumbs up and a middle finger.

TikTokers’ reactions varied from being shocked that the Dunkin’ employee still had a job to quipping that this is precisely how they like their iced coffee. Others couldn’t believe that he poured what appeared to be around only two ounces of actual coffee into the beverage. Some wondered if this was actually a real drink made for a customer or a gag video he posted to the video to the popular social media platform for views.

One user commented, “That was 22 pumps oh my god.”

Another asked, “How are you not fired?”

A third joked, “The real crime is not using an ice scoop.”

A few others joked that this is the perfect way to make a caramel iced coffee.

One user said, “Jokes on you that’s how I like it.”

Another said, “I guess I gotta be rude I love extra caramel and this is how you do it lol.”

One former barista said, “I use to have a customer who wanted EXACTLY this.” Another commenter, who claimed to be a McDonald’s employee, said they get back at rude customers by putting sweet and sour sauce in their beverages.

However, some commenters’ warnings about posting too much “insider knowledge” of workplaces online, or uploading TikToks while at work are rooted in some real-world examples.

Lexi Larson posted a series of TikToks about how she was able to move jobs from one company to the next and secure herself a higher salary in the process. She delineated exactly how she was able to do this in a series of clips that went viral, but shortly after starting her new position, her work contract was terminated due to her TikTok account activity. “They ended up firing me because they said me having this account was a safety concern because I could post something private,” Larson stated in a video.

USA Today reported on the legal ramifications of uploading to personal social media accounts while at work and spoke with attorneys Matthew Bergman and Bennitta Joseph about the phenomenon of folks being let go from their respective jobs because of their TikTok accounts.

“A company has a huge interest to make sure you are not engaging in discriminatory statements, disclosing trade secrets, threats of violence, and unlawful conduct. If they do find out that you are doing any of these, it could be grounds for termination. The higher up you are, the more careful you have to be about what you post,” Joseph stated.

Bergman cautioned against folks being so open about their finances in public social media posts, “I think it’s important to take a step back and be cautious when revealing personal information on social media. Whether it’s an employer looking into your activities, or a potential swindler looking to take you of your money, I think it’s a dangerous road. It’s probably better to keep your money matters offline.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lilhonda69 on TikTok for further comment.

