‘Find something better to do with your life’: ‘Drunk aunt’s’ prank call on McDonald’s worker on Christmas sparks debate

A prank call to a McDonald’s worker caught in a viral TikTok has earned the poster 4.9 million views and a bevy of divisive reactions from viewers.

The creator, Kylie Deason (@kyliedeason) showed her “drunk aunt” calling the fast-food joint and asking if she could “make a reservation for brunch tomorrow for two.”

In the clip, she is audibly holding in laughter while she asks.

The McDonald’s worker replies, “Find something better to do with your life.” The clip ends with the prank callers laughing before hanging up the phone.

The creator captioned the video: “the deason household on christmas does not disappoint.”

While the comments have been turned off on the original video, many have jumped into the comments of @kyliedeason’s other posts to weigh in on the prank.

“People only call fast food when they have problems,” user @Aquilegia wrote on a video of the creator spinning to trending song “helicopter.” “It’s the night before Christmas, they don’t want to be there. Literally find something better to do.”

“Why bother workers on Christmas when they’re forced to work min wage jobs?” another user questioned.

Others thought the video was funny and didn’t understand why people were getting upset.

“I don’t get why people were mad ab that prank call,” @Reina responded. “It was funny asf. And the worker could’ve hung up”

Some workers in the fast-food industry jumped in on the debate.

“Y’all getting mad at her for the prank call but if I was working and got that call it would make my day so much better,” one user said.

“[When] I worked at McDonald’s prank calls were funny,” another user added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kyliedeason on Instagram and McDonald’s through email for comment.

