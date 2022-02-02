‘Zaxby’s ain’t the place to go when you on a time constraint’: ‘Karen’ feuds with other customers at Zaxby’s over long drive-thru line

A viral TikTok video shows a woman feuding with fellow customers after getting stuck in a very long drive-thru line at a Zaxby’s in Hixson, Tennessee.

TikToker @peachezbabii77 posted a clip of her and her friend waiting in line at the fast-food restaurant when the woman got stuck behind them after getting her order. In the video, the woman walks up to the driver’s car window and asks them to move. The video then pans to a long line of vehicles wrapped around the restaurant’s building, clearly showing there is no space to move.

“If you were on a time limit, you shouldn’t have come to Zaxby’s,” the passenger repeatedly says to the woman.

At the end of the video, the woman complains the driver is in the middle of the intersection before walking back to her car.

In a “storytime” video, the TikToker alleges the woman threw racial slurs at the passenger and waved her arms in front of their car before the TikToker started recording.

“She’s lucky I’m not who I used to be,” the the TikToker says in the follow-up video posted Tuesday. “Because it would’ve went down a whole lot different. Y’all probably wouldn’t have even seen it on video.”

That video has since been viewed over 87,000 times.

“All of these Karens think they are special and laws don’t apply to them,” one user commented.

“Yeah, Zaxby’s ain’t the place to go when you on a time constraint,” another said.

Others suggested the TikToker should’ve “just been nice” and moved out of the way. But @peachezbabii77 defended her and her friend’s strong response, saying the lady only had to wait a couple of minutes before laying on the horn.

“She blew it out of proportion,” she said in a comment. “No need to be disrespectful because you’re in a hurry.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @peachezbabii77 via TikTok comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot