TikTok has been booming with viral videos on delivery services, and not all of them shine a positive light on the applications.

Delivery drivers have been taking to social media to call out customers for shady tip practices, like severely undertipping, if at all. From the customer side, there have been a lot of complaints of DoorDashers taking their sweet time in delivering food or outright refusing to deliver orders that don’t include tips.

While it’s a bummer to order food through a service, get charged for it, and never receive it, many DoorDash employees are arguing that it’s impossible for them to make a livable wage without tips.

But there are some Dashers who, come hell or high water, will do whatever it takes to complete a delivery. TikToker Alex Aguilar uploaded a now-viral video on the platform, claiming that he walked 20 minutes to complete a Doordash order for a customer named Dylan.

While the video is only a few seconds long, his enthusiasm and dedication to getting Dylan his delivery, coupled with a now meme-able catchphrase, “Don’t worry Dylan,” made an impression on those who’ve watched the clip.

In the video, Alex holds a couple of drinks in a caddy, along with a bag of grub from Wingstop. He records the video with his other hand as he makes a vow to the customer who put in the order, “Imagine ordering DoorDash and your DoorDash Driver doesn’t even have a car. But don’t worry Dylan, I’m 20 minutes away. I’ll get to you, I’ll get to you man.”

Commenters who saw the clip held different opinions on Alex’s dedication to delivery. Some noted that as well-intended the video was, Dylan’s food would arrive cold and his beverages watered down.

“Door dash just to get food quick. I’m gonna ask for a refund after I get the food saying some wrong with it lol,” one user on the platform wrote.

Another said they’d leave a”$3 tip” because the “food arrived cold.”

Others had a problem with the fact that Alex decided to make a TikTok on his way to deliver his meal: “Instead of making a tik tok, put the phone away and use both your hands and stop trying to get [pity].”

However, several other commenters admired Alex’s dedication, including a TikTok user who claimed that they were the Dylan who ordered the wings. @initialdyllon commented, “He was really 20mins away! I appreciate you bringing my food!”

One commenter said, “The hustle don’t stop.”

“Hope you save for a bike bro,” commented another TikTok user.

Some took the opposite approach, and urged Alex not to take his job that seriously: “take ur time bro they dont pay or tip us enough for all that bs.”

According to DoorDash’s official website, there are a variety of different acceptable transportation modes depending on the area that you live in. In some markets, Dashers are allowed to bike to their destinations, use scooters and other modes of transportation (like rollerblades) or even walk. In other areas that have customers more spread out, Dashers are expected to deliver via car or motorcycle.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alex via TikTok for comment on this story.

Today’s top stories