A TikToker shared a mortifying experience on the video-sharing platform, detailing how a pizza delivery driver called them after their drop-off and left them a sexual voicemail.

@childish.gamino 😔😔 and they didn’t even give me free pizza for it ♬ оригинальный звук – 🖤КАРАБАНОВА🖤

The TikTok was posted by Becky (@childish.gamino) on May 18. In the video, she shares that her pizza was dropped off, and not long after, she noticed a three-minute voicemail from the delivery driver. Thinking that the message was about an issue with payment, Becky listened, only to hear a long, graphic, sexual message left by the driver.

The video has garnered over 31,000 views.

In replies to comments left on the video, Becky clarifies that she did contact Papa John’s, but there was nothing the pizza giant could offer her as the order was delivered through DoorDash.

One commenter said, “I have so many questions. Was it on purpose? Was she flirting? Was it a show of dominance?”

Becky replied, “i wish i could answer them. I’m hoping it was an accident because she was pretty much my moms age.”

Another commenter took a different stance, saying, “As a papa johns employee I’m sorry but as a person that’s fucking hilarious.” Becky liked the comment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both DoorDash via press email and Becky via TikTok comment for comment on this story.

