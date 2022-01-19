‘Non tippers orders sit there forever’: DoorDash driver shows alleged no-tip orders sitting at Chik-Fil-A in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok posted on Jan. 16, DoorDash driver and TikToker @drivingaddict1 said that the DoorDash orders for non-tipping customers sit on the pick up counter “forever.”

The TikToker documents his daily experiences as a DoorDash delivery driver and has posted videos of similar non-tipper sections at other restaurants as well. His video about picking up orders from Chick-Fil-A was his most popular to date, with over 203,000 views.

Some commenters on @drivingaddict1’s viral video disagreed with his implication that DoorDash drivers should be tipped, or that people who don’t tip deserve diminished service.

“I’m glad I have a car & don’t ever need to use services like this,” @mutualdecline commented. “This is getting out of hand with demands for tips.”

“People need to learn that they are not automatically entitled to tips,” @pudgypenguinx wrote. “Tipping is for good prompt service.”

“So much entitlement for something that’s optional,” @jeepmisfit commented.

Others commented on the profession of being a DoorDash delivery driver, saying that if @drivingaddict1 is asking for tips, he can’t call others “broke.”

In response to such comments, the TikToker posted a video about why he feels he and other delivery drivers should be tipped.

“Naysayers, for the trolls, the haters,” he says in the TikTok, addressing those who call DoorDash a “low-skill job.” “When you’re hungry, when you’re drunk as fuck at 4 am, you’ll be thankful for a Dasher or a UberEats driver, man. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Some viewers came to the driver’s defense, criticizing commenters who put him down for showing the reality of working for the delivery service.

“Everyone sayin door dashers are broke…how? they working? door dash is a luxury you dont have to leave the comfort of your house you get it right at,” @janey.briggs said.

“Doordash is a PREMIUM service. If you can’t afford it, don’t use it, period,” @devyn2727 said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @drivingaddict1, DoorDash, and Chick-Fil-A via email.

