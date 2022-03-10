‘How is that funny?’: TikToker posts video of DoorDash driver complaining about gas prices, seems to laugh at him

A TikToker is facing backlash from viewers after seeming to laugh at a DoorDash driver complaining about gas prices.

The TikToker, user @catherinequeenie, shared footage of a Fox News segment about rising gas prices. In the segment, a DoorDash driver complained about the prices, saying they made him want to “stop and slap somebody.”

The driver said he couldn’t make money because it was all going to his gas tank. In the TikTok footage, the creator can be heard laughing as the driver talked.

“Mans gotta door dash. Stop increasing gas prices,” the video’s on-screen caption read, accompanied by laughing emoji. The video received 7 million views as of Wednesday, but not all viewers found the topic as funny as the TikToker did.

“How is that funny?” one TikToker commented on the video.

“? How is that funny? I’m a DoorDasher aw well and he’s right… we’re not making any money because it’s all going towards gas,” another viewer said.

Another user wrote, “How’s this funny? He’s being serious.”

Some viewers started a political debate, either blaming the gas prices on President Joe Biden or defending him against his critics.

“The people who voted for sleepy Joe don’t need to open their mouth,” one viewer said.

“People voted for Biden what did they expect,” another viewer asked.

One TikTok wrote, “When will people learn. This is what happens when you vote for blue.”

Others disagreed.

“Look, I’m not pro Biden, but anyone blaming him is simply uninformed,” one TikToker said.

Someone else commented in all caps, “PRESIDENTS DO NOT CONTROL GAS PRICES WE LEARN THIS IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.”

Politics aside, some viewers simply encouraged consumers to remember to always tip their DoorDash drivers, especially amid surging gas prices.

“TIP YOUR DOORDASHER !!!!!” one person said.

Another user added, “As a Doordasher, all I want to tell you please please give us a good tip we ain’t making any money anymore.”

In a statement to the Daily Dot, a DoorDash spokesperson said, “We are proud to provide Dashers with access to discounts on gas and other car maintenance to help them maximize their earnings, including 2% cashback on gas at any station for DasherDirect cardholders, and making additional car maintenance discounts available for all Dashers. We’re always eager to hear from Dashers on ways we can support them and provide meaningful resources on and off the road.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

