‘Did they at least leave you a 20% tip?’: DoorDash driver complains customer ordered a flat-screen TV

A DoorDash driver on TikTok says a customer ordered a 55-inch flat screen TV for delivery, sparking a mild debate.

The TikTok, posted by user @howudodat1, went viral with 1.4 million views and 185,000 likes as of Wednesday. The video shows the TV in a Walmart shopping cart, as the man says, “I just want you to know, whoever ordered this shit on DoorDash: you’re a whole hoe. Today and tomorrow.”

Viewers had a slew of questions, based on the video’s comments, but the most obvious was, “Who orders a TV on DoorDash?” Others questioned whether customers can really order such an item through the delivery service.

“Lmao omg! People can really order TVs on DoorDash?” one viewer commented. Another said, “Bro… how?! I thought DoorDash was for food only!!!”

Someone else asked, “Wait you can order things other [than] food? I been wanting this dresser but didn’t want to carry it up the stairs LOL I’m getting it today.”

Starting in April 2020, DoorDash began partnering with regional and local convenience stores to deliver household essentials, according to a DoorDash press release.

DoorDash also delivers Walmart orders from select markets, according to the company’s website. Walmart delivery opportunities show up just like regular deliveries, and delivery drivers may receive one of those orders while on a Dash. The Walmart partnership is described as “grocery delivery,” however, so it’s unclear if consumers are actually allowed to get televisions delivered from the store.

Several TikTok viewers agreed with the TikToker’s frustration, but one asked, “Did they at least leave you a 20% tip??”

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash about TV deliveries and will report back if we get a response.

