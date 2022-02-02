‘Drive past the house and send me a picture of the house and whatever cars are there’: Customer gets DoorDash driver to snoop by ordering food to someone else’s house

A viral TikTok shows a DoorDash customer getting creative with their order to check on what people assumed is their significant other.

In the video, posted on Feb. 1, Bryant Shotwell Jr. (@bjshoty) speaks over a greenscreen of a screenshot of the messages between the DoorDash driver and the customer.

“This customer ordered something to someone else’s house just to check to see if there are any cars outside,” he says in the video. “Some people changing the game, man.”

The screenshot shows the customer instructing the driver to keep the order but “drive past the house and send me a picture of the house and whatever cars are there.” The driver obliged before the customer thanked them for the favor.

Shotwell Jr. captioned the video, which has now garnered more than 220,000 views, with the hashtags #sneakylink and #wouldyoudoit?

The question is easily answered in the comments, as TikTokers claimed the act is ingenious thinking.

“I would do this for anyone lmao,” a top comment read.

“Child I would have been like FaceTime me sis !!! Am I the drama,” another user responded.

Others pointed out the added perk of getting to keep the order and basically getting paid to snoop.

“A free Wendy’s lemonade just to be nosey!? Sign me up,” one of the comments said. Most of the comments are from women saying this is a tip they will keep in mind for future references.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bryant Shotwell Jr. for comment via Instagram direct message.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot