Woman claims man who sexually assaulted her as teen delivered DoorDash to her house—he slipped in the driveway

A woman on TikTok says the man who once sexually assaulted her delivered her DoorDash order.

The woman, known as Via (@aliviagabrielle) on TikTok, shared home security footage of the man delivering the order to her house. After leaving the order on Via’s porch, the man flipped his middle finger at the security camera before slipping in her driveway.

“IM CACKLING he thought he ate,” Via captioned the video.

“BAHAHAHA,” she added.

The video’s on-screen caption read, “ordered door dash the guy who (sexually assaulted) me when I was 15 was the dasher, flipped me off then slipped in my driveway.” It’s received more than 220,000 views as of publication.

Several TikTok viewers claimed in the video’s comments that DoorDash drivers can see customers names or addresses before accepting individual orders, indicating that the man was seeking to further stalk or harass the woman. The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash to confirm this claim.

“the fact dasher get to pick & choose whose orders they get. be careful girl,” one viewer commented on the video.

“him choosing your order just to harass you is a sign of guilt if I ever saw one,” another viewer commented.

Someone else said, “ya know, he didn’t have to take the order either.”

Some viewers urged Via to report the driver to DoorDash.

“You should send this to door dash fr,” one person said.

Another user wrote, “don’t be shy, get him fired & send this to doordash.”

Other TikTokers cautioned the creator against eating the order the man delivered.

“i would not have ate that food,” one TikToker commented.

Another warned, “Pls tell me you checked your food.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify whether the so-called assault claims were true and could not identify the delivery driver. We’ve reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

