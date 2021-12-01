‘Give her a RAISE’: DoorDash driver’s parked car gets hit while she’s making a delivery

A TikToker posted viral footage of somebody crashing into his DoorDash driver’s parked car—while she made a delivery. Somehow, she finished.

@elijahlyons40 was filming his DoorDash driver walking up to the door and dropping his food off when a neighbor’s black car backed out of the driveway across the street and ran into the delivery driver’s parked vehicle.

Captioned, “I can’t believe this happened,” the 40-second video got over 3.2 million views and 385,900 likes since posting last month.

“Oh my God,” the DoorDash driver exclaims as she hears the crash behind her.

She completes the delivery and takes a photo to confirm the drop-off before confronting the other driver.

“Are you fucking joking? Did you not see me just park here,” she asks the other driver.

“I really didn’t. I’m sorry,” says the other driver.

DoorDash does offer auto insurance to Dashers for accidents, “while using a motor vehicle on an active delivery.” According to DoorDash, this insurance only applies if the Dasher’s personal auto policy has denied their claim and if they are “liable for damages or injuries to another party while on an active delivery.”

Many of the 8,301 commenters applauded the delivery driver for finishing the delivery and taking a photo even after she heard someone crash into her car.

“And she STILL did her job and took that photo. Give her a RAISE,” said @hellboundrj.

“She deserves all the love. She finished her picture before going off lol,” said @kelsikayy.

Others questioned how the other driver could hit a parked car across the street.

“Do people seriously not look what’s behind them while backing up?,” said @user7453931956365.

“She did everything she could so you’d see her car! Her hazards are even on! HOW DID THEY NOT SEE,” said @theghaderiteam.

The Daily Dot reached out to @elijahlyons40 and DoorDash for comment.

