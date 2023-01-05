‘You’re supposed to bring it to the door’: DoorDash driver makes customer come to car to get delivery because it’s ‘too cold’

A DoorDash customer went viral on TikTok after complaining that her delivery driver refused to bring her food to her door because it was “too cold.”

The customer posted footage of herself calling out the driver on TikTok under the handle @itsbigmiketime. The video appears to be staged, as the TikTok account seems to be jointly owned by the customer and the driver. Based on the account’s previous videos, the two appear to be a couple. It is unclear whether the man is a DoorDash driver outside of the staged video.

In the video, which is somewhat convincingly acted out, the customer walked outside while angrily complaining about having to leave her house. Her driveway was covered in ice, and wind could be heard in the background of the video. The DoorDash driver repeatedly honked his car horn as the customer walked down her driveway.

“Excuse me, you’re supposed to bring it to the door,” the customer said as she approached the car. The driver shook his head and replied, “It’s cold outside today.”

The customer said she made a special request for the food to be brought to her door and added a “big ass tip.” The driver urged her to take her order while it was warm and go back inside. The two argued over each other back and forth. The customer insisted it was the driver’s job to follow delivery instructions, while the driver snapped that she should take her food before it got cold.

Eventually, the customer snatched her order and warned the driver that she would take back her tip.

In the comments section, many viewers speculated whether or not the video was authentic. Real or not, several viewers urged the customer to follow through on taking back her tip.

“Cancel the tip,” one viewer commented.

“Tell me you took the tip back,” another wrote.

Other viewers said the driver’s attitude demonstrates that many drivers behave rudely even when tipped well.

“Where those DoorDashers just complaining that nobody tipped them then they go and get a tip and they don’t know how to act,” one user wrote.

“You see even when you tip them good they don’t want to do it right,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to @itsbigmiketime via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email.