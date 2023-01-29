‘Not worth me waiting 30 minutes on the drive-thru just to get paid $3:75’: DoorDasher calls customer ‘lazy’ for ordering from McDonald’s one block away

A DoorDash driver who goes by Ordinary Delivery Guy (@ordinarydeliveryguy) on TikTok is receiving criticism after calling a customer ‘lazy’ because they ordered from a McDonald’s that was only a block away.

Other users on the platform said the driver was being judgmental and offered up a litany of various reasons as to why someone would decide to have McDonald’s delivered to them at 10:48pm.

The TikToker writes in a text overlay of the video: “Why would someone order McDonald’s that’s literally around the corner they took laziness to the next level,” before adding, “Not worth me waiting 30 minutes on the drive-thru just to get paid $3.75.”

He continues in the text, “Take your car your bike or your legs to pick up your own food.”

The video camera slightly zooms into the order on the map. The DoorDash driver then begins interacting with their phone screen where they hit some menu options before ultimately rejecting the gig.

“Declined!” the last text overlay on the clip reads before the screen cuts to black.

A caption for the video reads: “McDonald’s drive thru line is always long at night smh.”

This isn’t the first time someone has posted about getting food delivered to their house from a location that was within walking distance of their home. A TikToker by the name of Dani (@diamondpretzel2.0) posted a similar video. However, she posted from the customer’s perspective with her ordering Olive Garden through DoorDash even though she could physically see the restaurant from the window of her abode. In spite of this, she still opted to pay for a delivery fee instead of physically going there herself to get her grub.

Declining orders is a hot topic of conversation among DoorDash drivers who work for the company. While some say that employees of the company, who work on a 1099 agreement can “technically” decline as many orders as they wish, others say this isn’t the case and have issued caveats against declining delivery requests too frequently.

One blog post on Duck Trap Motel shared screenshots of a warning message that purportedly comes up on a DoorDasher’s application screen when they refuse to take a certain number of orders.

A late 2022 Reddit post uploaded to the r/doordash subreddit also claims that drivers are penalized for rejecting too many orders. User @mojucy wrote: “Doordash indeed does punish you for declining orders. I’ve looked into this, and they state publicly that acceptance rate does not affect you unless you are above 70, and you won’t be punished for it. I was paused 4 times in 2 hours with no given orders.”

Other TikTokers who saw Ordinary Delivery Guy’s video had varying opinions on his decision to decline the order. Some urged him not to judge an individual’s decision to order food from a Mickey D’s location so close to the delivery address.

Others surmised the person could’ve been too busy to leave their place to go and get food and only had a small window of time to get it delivered to them. Some indicated that the individual may’ve been sick and unable to leave their location.

“Maybe sick, bro, don’t judge,” one user wrote. Another penned, “maybe they have covid and not allowed to go anywhere,” while user @inski_37 said, “what if they’re disabled.”

“Could be sick. Could have a injury,” another viewer added. “There’s many reasons why someone round the corner has ordered food. Not always just laziness.”

One TikTok user @nataliemarquez04 wrote, “I’ve ordered McDonald’s right around the corner, I didn’t have a car and I was staying home with the kids but okay.”

Others chimed in, offering up their own personal experiences from the consumer end that appear to support these speculative comments.

“I’m legally blind and can’t get around due to fibromyalgia,” a user offered. “I do this too. I tip too. Please don’t judge us.”