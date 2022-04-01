‘His gf is caught up and we are friends now’: TikToker allegedly finds out her date has girlfriend through doorbell camera

This week, a TikToker released doorbell camera footage exposing a man who she claims went on a date with her despite having a girlfriend. Users were shocked at further footage that showed the man aggressively returning to allegedly confront her for exposing his cheating.

The footage was posted in a video series over the last four days by a TikToker who goes by Briony Tallis (@brionytallis_), a fictional character’s name from the movie Atonement.

Through screenshots of text messages and doorbell device recordings, the TikToker claims her mom set her up with a “really nice guy” who secretly had a girlfriend.

The Daily Dot has not been able to confirm whether the people featured in the doorbell camera recordings are the TikToker and a man her mom set her up with, as @brionytallis_ alleges.

The first video, which has over 5 million views, shows doorbell footage of a guy, whose face is edited out, approaching the front porch of a house. The TikToker claims the man is arriving at her place right before their date, talking on the phone with someone who appears to be his girlfriend.

“I’ll see you later, I promise. I need to eat with my parents first. OK, OK, bye baby. I love you,” the man says in the video.

The TikToker captioned the video: “If ur bf goes by justin, lives in oc, and drives a white honda, i have news for u.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@brionytallis_/video/7080017422387776810

In a follow-up video, which has over 7 million views, @brionytallis_ shared further footage of the man dropping off a woman, who the TikToker says is herself, at the same house. The man asks the woman if he can come inside for a “house tour” and to “Netflix.”

“His gf is caught up and we are friends now,” the caption of that video reads.

Another follow-up video shows footage of the man returning to the same location and asking through the doorbell device’s microphone if he can speak with the woman inside. The woman says over the microphone that she’s not home, but the man doesn’t believe her and aggressively tries to find a key to get in.

“I’ve been trying to understand but can’t wrap my mind around why you had to tell my girlfriend and make this whole big-ass mess,” the man says. “I know you’re in there. There has to be a key.”

“I can’t really understand why you took me out on a date when you had a girlfriend,” the woman responds over the microphone. “I’m going to call the cops.”

The man runs off once the woman mentions alerting the police.

Smart doorbell recording devices—like the Amazon Ring, SkyBell, and Google Nest—have led people to expose cheaters on TikTok in recent years.

Viewers in the comments section said they were deeply disturbed by the doorbell footage.

“HE TRIED TO BREAK INTO UR HOUSE????” one user asked.

“Girl nooo…that’s so scary…what the hell,” another commented.

“The AUDACITY of him!” a third said.

The TikToker has not provided further information about her identity, who the man in the video is, or what happened to the man after he tried to break into the house.

The only other videos on the TikTok account were posted within the last week and feature a similar editing style and the same music as the videos described above. Her other videos detail screenshots of alleged dramatic encounters over text with her ex-boyfriend, family, and friends.

The Daily Dot reached out to @brionytallis_ via comment on her viral TikTok.

