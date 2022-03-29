‘We were never going to catch up’: Domino’s managers quit ‘mid-dinner rush’ in viral TikTok

Two Domino’s managers say they quit in the middle of the dinner rush right after filming a now-viral TikTok.

The video was posted under a week ago and has 2.9 million views. The two workers featured in it claim they were the only employees running the store.

“This is the end, final moments,” TikToker @mikaylaprindevill says in the video. “We’re leaving it just how we fucking found it. Fuck this job.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@mikaylaprindevill/video/7079098342013209902/

In a follow-up video, the two employees share what happened leading up to them walking out of their jobs.

“It was just Cody and I inside and one delivery driver,” the TikToker says. “Our delivery zone spans across about six towns. So unless orders come in perfectly where we can do nice doubles and triples that are quick, the driver can be on the road for up to an hour per run. With that being said, we had about 15 deliveries on the board, maybe a little more, and then like five or six on the heat rack waiting for him.”

She says her store, on a busy Saturday night, requires at least five drivers and four people working inside. While upper management has the ability to turn off online ordering so that employees aren’t buried in online orders and stuck on the phone explaining that their order will take “hours and hours” to get to them, @mikaylaprindevill says the store has been “problematic” from the start and has “literally stopped caring about that store.”

“We were never going to catch up, the delivery times were like five to six hours, and this was at nine o’clock so we’re closing in four hours, so any deliveries on top of what we already had were definitely not getting delivered that night,” she says.

And this experience allegedly wasn’t limited to just one Saturday night——@mikaylaprindevill says it was every Saturday night. She also says that she and the other employee working were each making less than two dollars over minimum wage, with at least one year of management experience apiece.

Commenters called out Domino’s for allowing this situation to get to the point that these employees felt like there was nothing else to be done but walk out.

“@Domino’s Pizza do better,” one commenter wrote. “Your employees deserve better.”

“Thank you for telling your story, I hope this a wake up call for Dominos and all businesses in general,” another commenter wrote.

“I’ve been working at dominos as a night manager for only a little over a month and the only word I can use to (describe) the job is unsustainable,” a third said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mikaylaprindevill via Instagram direct message and to Domino’s via email.

Today’s top stories