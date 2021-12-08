‘Rehire these men’: TikToker says he got fired from Domino’s after viral ‘dabke’ dance video. Now even Taco Bell is defending him

A viral TikTok video shows TikToker saying he was fired from Domino’s Pizza in Ottawa for a viral “dabke” dance video. Now even Taco Bell is defending him and his friend.

@rassayrr recently re-posted a video of him and a co-worker doing a circle dance, called dabke, while in uniform at work. The newer video has over 22 million views. In the re-post, he attached overlay text reading, “Dominos commented on our video, but they didn’t know we got fired for it.” The caption says, “We miss u.”

He and a co-worker are having fun in the video, dancing inside an Ottawa-area Domino’s Pizza.

Dabke, which means “stamping of the feet” or “to make a noise,” is a Levantine folk dance that combines circle dance and line dancing and is usually done at weddings and other festivities. The line forms from right to left, with the leader alternating dances and positioning for the rest of the line. This is done while maintaining by holding hands and keeping the beat.

Domino’s Canada division commented on the dance in the original video, which has over 17.2 million views: “Killed it.” One woman stated, “I’m not even Arab, but I wanna join in.”

The re-post features more corporations’ social media giving the dancers their props. Taco Bell Canada wrote, “First priority is vibes.” Just Salad commented, “They don’t deserve ya.” One writer told Domino’s to “rehire these men.”

Numerous people wondered how and why Domino’s would reportedly fire the men for dancing, especially given the incredibly viral reception of the video. One influencer stated the corporations could not properly leverage social. Jesse J. Pedigo wrote: “I don’t think businesses know how useful TikTok can be for business yet. Times are changing.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Domino’s Pizza and @rassayrr for comment.

