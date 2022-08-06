‘These dogs are more on time to work than I am’: Office dogs spark discussion about furry friends clocking in

A video of employees bringing their dogs to the office went viral on TikTok, sparking discourse in the comments about the prospect of pets joining in on the work day.

The video, shared by online pet retailer Yappy.com, features the company’s employees showing up to work with their dogs at different times. Yappy.com is a personalized dog and cat brand located in the U.K. They create customized gifts for the animal and their person.

“Work starts at 9:00 let’s see when our office dogs show up,” the text overlay reads. Each clip shows the pets happily sauntering in the door, with four of the five arriving before 9am. The final dog, a greyhound named Dougie, bounced in just four minutes after.

The video has been viewed 2.2 million times since it was shared July 27. Many viewers related to the furry friends’ different arrivals.

“The greyhound is late. [100%] accurate. I have 2 of them & they groan when the alarm goes off,” one user claimed.

“I’m dougie,” another joked.

“I would LOVE to bring my dog to work p.s. me too Lottie… mondays are the worst,” a third added, noting Lottie’s less enthusiastic entrance.

The video also sparked several viewers to express how much they’d love their dogs to clock in alongside them. Several argued that bringing their pets to work would improve in-person working experiences.

“I want a job I can bring my dog with me to work,” one wrote.

“I want a job where I can bring my dog to work,” another agreed.

“If I could bring my dog to work, I would show up early and leave late every single day…” a third said.

“If we had office dogs, I would come in the office every day!” an additional TikToker commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Yappy.com via email and TikTok comment.

