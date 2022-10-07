‘You just answered my lifelong question’: DJ reveals how radio contests really work

If you’ve ever been listening to the radio on your morning commute and wondered how the station’s many contests work, wait no longer. TikTok user and radio DJ @ayeeedubb has your answer.

@ayeeedubb is a radio DJ for K97.5 in North Carolina. In a video with over 310,000 views, she documents the process of running a radio contest, starting with the initial request for calls and ending with the winning call playing on air.

First, @ayeeedubb puts out the call for listeners to call in before cutting to music and commercials.

In the intervening minutes, she begins to receive calls, telling each caller that they’ve been rejected until she hits the ninth caller, the winner of the contest. From there, she tells the caller that they’ve won and records the conversation, finishing the call by telling him to plug the station’s call sign.

After the call has finished—and while music and commercials are still rolling—she edits the call, making it more radio-friendly by cutting out dead air and making sure the audio is clean before it goes live.

Once the music and commercials have ended, @ayeeedubb plays the recorded call as if it were live.

In comments, @ayeeedubb answered users’ other questions about the process.

For example, when a commenter asked how a caller can actually claim their prize, @ayeeedubb explained that “Someone from our promotions dept calls the winners and give more details about getting prizes.”

When some commenters speculated that callers would forget the name of the station they were calling, @ayeeedubb confirmed that to be true.

“I get callers who forget all the time,” she wrote. “They will be like ‘uhhhh’ and I just step in and tell them the station and they repeat it and I edit it out.”

As for whether the caller was really caller number nine, @ayeeedubb says he was. However, if time is running short, @ayeeedubb writes that it’s not uncommon to have a caller suddenly bump up a few places in line.

“Unless I’m running out of time before the winner is supposed to play, I’ll then just pick a line to be ‘9,’” she explained.

Above all, commenters were thankful for the insight into a unique part of their everyday lives.

As one user wrote, “Damn you just answered my lifelong question thank you.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @ayeeedubb via Instagram direct message.

