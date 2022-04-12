‘If you could f*ck any type of dinosaur’: Woman receives 2-minute voice memo on Bumble from man who told her about how he ‘gets off’

Dating is always weird, but dating apps have made it so much weirder. Strangers sometimes go from zero to 90 when it comes to oversharing before even meeting, whether that means sending unsolicited dick pics or just getting too real about the most unexpected things.

People have social media to commiserate about dating, and even to share some of the most unpleasant or shocking interactions they have online. Of course, that doesn’t stop potential suitors from continuing to be downright odd.

TikToker Rebecca (@rebtiles) had what one can only hope is a particularly unique experience chatting with a guy recently, and shared a voice message he sent her with her viewers so they could weigh in.

It started off innocently enough. The guy in question opted to detail his entire daily routine for her in full detail. It took a slight detour when he casually insinuated he likes to masturbate daily between showering and taking a nap.

And then things to a real sharp left turn.

“I’m curious. Really super weird random question,” he said, according to the screenshot. “So you’re into dinosaurs—this is going to be a stupid question, I don’t even know why I’m going to ask this, but, if you had to fuck a dinosaur, which dinosaur would you fuck?”

Rebecca responded with a 13-second voice message of her own that consisted of 11 seconds of silence upfront before a simple question: “What?”

“He tried to change the subject and just play it off as quirky little thing and I’m like bro no that’s not quirky lol,” Rebecca said in the comments section.

Viewers were equally shocked at the pivot to dinosaur-fucking, and tried to make sense of it all in the comments.

“I can’t believe he pressed send on that,” @crystalfaye0 wrote. “That should have been a ROUGH draft.”

“Maybe in his mind he thought you’d both say velociraptor at the same time like in Step Brothers,” @mary8kw suggested.

Another viewer confirmed “that silence was exactly as loud as it needed to be,” while @zpickelz lamented that “some people don’t get the concept of Too Much Information.”

As for Rebecca, it sounds like this may be the last straw for her for a minute at least.

“I’m like 2 seconds away from just buying more birds and giving up,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rebecca via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories