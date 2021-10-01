‘Proof that nothing is ever truly deleted’: TikToker says her deleted NSFW medical photo showed up at Apple store

A TikToker claims that a private photo she’d once deleted from her phone resurfaced during a recovery effort at an Apple store after she’d lost her phone—even though her phone wasn’t linked to her iCloud.

TikToker kielyro, who goes by Kiely, shared the story on TikTok Thursday. The video has since been viewed more than 873,000 times.

In the video, Kiely participates in the challenge in which a story gets increasingly more shocking traumatic with as the song “Grace Kelly” by Mika plays.

She says she once took a photo of her genitalia because she was “feeling off down there” and wanted to get a better look. Ultimately, she says she had a common infection that was treatable with over-the-counter medication, so she treated it accordingly and deleted the picture.

Later, during a trip to see her friend in Arizona, she says her phone crashed and that she went to a local Apple store to have it fixed.

“The Apple employee got my photos to start popping back up and then I noticed…,” she says in the video.

“The employee quickly turned her head as the photo of my chartacoochie was on full display right there on the screen,” she says, with an embarrassed smile.

In a follow-up video, Kiely clarifies that she didn’t use iCloud at the time and said that she deleted the photo from her deleted photos folder as well.

But many–especially women–in the comments section called the story relatable, revealing a deeper issue of stigma surrounding women’s health.

“The amount of videos and photos Ive (sic) taken from having a yeast infection or bv I want to die no,” commented one user.

“I’m mortified for u! Let’s normalise that infections happen but photos of it wahhh,” another said.

“YESSS, the real villain of this story is the lack of education in women’s health!” Kiely responded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kiely.

