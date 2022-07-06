young woman with wine bottle and glass walking through apartment complex (l&r) elevator buttons (c) all with caption "And they said daitng men in your apartment complex is a bad idea"

@kayleemb24/TikTok

‘Update in 2 weeks?’: Woman dates someone in her apartment complex, sparking debate

‘Proximity is key, queen.’

IRL

Posted on Jul 6, 2022

TikToker Kaylee (@kayleemb24) sparked a debate on dating your neighbors when she posted a video walking through her apartment complex, with what appears to be a bottle of wine, captioned: “And they said dating men in your apartment complex is a bad idea.” 

@kayleemb24

Quick walk

♬ taehyun is so bf – amber | PROTECT TXT

The video quickly went viral, quickly receiving over one million views since it was posted to TikTok July 1. Users of the video-sharing platform urged her that she shouldn’t pursue a relationship in such a close range. 

One user commented, “Dated the girl across the hall. It ended [up] being a bad idea.” 

Another warned, “Bestie, it’s a never again, if my life depended on it for me. Literally picked up and was out of that place in two days.” 

A blog on Rent.com notes there are several benefits, and detriments, to dating in your apartment complex.

Benefits can look like open availability, common interests, and a great story to tell while, while the detriments can be proximity, moving too fast, or the awkwardness that can come with an awkward breakup.

While some users thought Kaylee was making a risky decision, others said dating their neighbor worked out pretty well in their favor. 

One user commented, “Hey, I married the guy I dated from my apartment building. It’s great.” 

Another shared, “Dated mine. Two and a half years later and we own a home together.” 

A third user said, “Proximity is key, queen.” 

The Daily Dot reached out to Kaylee via TikTok comment. 

*First Published: Jul 6, 2022, 4:00 pm CDT

