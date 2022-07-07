@attackofthezach / TikTok

‘Easy as hell when you think about it’: Man says dating is just like hosting a podcast, sparking debate

'This is such a cool outlook, really takes pressure off.'

Posted on Jul 7, 2022   Updated on Jul 7, 2022, 4:03 pm CDT

A TikToker says that dating is “easy” if you treat it like a “live podcast,” sparking debate in the comments.

In the video posted by TikToker Zach (@attackofthezach) on June 21, he shows a clip of him opening and drinking a canned beverage.

Text overlay on the video reads, “Dating easy as hell when you think of it as a live podcast. Like tell me what’s going on with you so we can riff about it! at the beach? a museum? dinner? no problem I’m down to riff. And if they aren’t digging you then they were just a guest episode until you finally find the right co-host.”

@attackofthezach Brought to you by today’s sponsor @Liquid Death (not really) #StJudeDadPhotos #fyp #dating #podcasting #podcast #fakead #liquiddeath #liquiddeathpleasesponsorme ♬ OMA live – OMA

The video has reached over 511,000 views as of July 7, with some commenters feeling like Zach’s analogy is a helpful way of looking at dating, especially for those with anxiety.

“Why does this make so much sense why have I been over complicating this,” one commenter wrote.

“EXACTLy. It’s no biggie if it doesn’t work out,” another user said.

“This is such a cool outlook, really takes pressure off,” a third voiced.

Other commenters dragged Zach’s analogy, saying he is just describing having a conversation.

“Yeah but it’s not a strategy or method. it’s just saying what’s on your mind in the moment like a human,” one user said.

“Y’all don’t know what a basic conversation is?? What have you been doing in the meantime???” another wrote.

“Ur telling me that you just found out women want to be talked to like people too?” a third added.

In a comment, Zach explained, “At the end of the day it’s just a normal conversation. Use this analogy to help with your anxiety or help yourself introspect.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Zach via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Jul 7, 2022, 4:02 pm CDT

Rebekah Harding

Rebekah Harding is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot. She has digital and print bylines in Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and more.

