‘Is he pretty against being a father too?’: A woman’s date claimed to be ‘against condoms’, and TikTokers called it a red flag

An awkward moment between a woman and a potential date has gone viral after it was posted to TikTok.

Sam, known as @bagelschmeer, was chatting with a man when the topic of “hooking up” came up. Sam informed the man that if he wanted to hook up, he needed to bring condoms. Apparently, he was just “not a huge fan of wearing them” and “pretty against it.”

Sam’s video currently has over 1.4 million views.

TikTokers called out the man, making fun of his statements like “I’m a pretty clean guy” and “I’m [just] getting a little caught up on the condom thing,” along with the fact that he claimed to have been tested a month ago but “didn’t keep it after [he] saw it.”

“Love dudes assuming they’re clean w/o ACTUAL regular testing,” wrote one user.

“Is he pretty against being a father too?” asked another.

“Omfg the zero concern for getting someone pregnant,” says a third.

According to Planned Parenthood, a correctly-used condom is 98% effective in preventing pregnancy. Additionally, even if someone employs alternate forms of birth control, such as the pill or an IUD, they can still be putting themselves at risk of STIs. Condoms are also 98% effective at preventing certain STIs. Even for STIs like herpes that transmits via skin-on-skin contact, wearing a condom can significantly reduce the risk of transfer.

For those dealing with a similar situation to Sam, commenters offered potential responses for those who insist on not wearing a condom.

“This is when you say you’re pro life and very fertile,” said a TikToker.

“The only reply to ‘I’m a pretty clean guy’ should be ‘yeah but I’m absolutely riddled, mate.,’” stated a second.

“Tell him you’ve always wanted kids and start suggesting names,” offered a third.

Thankfully, it seems like Sam agreed that this was a red flag, as she wrote in the comments, “I did block him at the end. I was aggressively trying to get over a situationship by having a one night stand and also in utter disbelief.”

Sam did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

