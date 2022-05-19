‘He has a sister, but I don’t think she visits’: Woman tries to catch date in lie after finding feminine products in his bathroom

A TikToker filmed herself trying to catch her date in a lie after becoming suspicious while in his bathroom.

In the video, Suhey Lee (@suheylee) points to various bathroom products: Head and Shoulders 2-in-1, Pantene shampoo, both men and women’s razors, Tree Hut Tahitian vanilla body scrub, and lavender room spray. She notes she “went through this guy’s shower” after seeing a woman do something similar in a TikTok video.

“He has a sister, but I don’t think she visits,” @suheylee says in the video. “Like I think she lives somewhere else. I knew something was up, because I haven’t seen this guy in, like, months.”

“I think I want to ask him” about the scrub, she says.

“There’s no way,” she says, holding up the lavender spray.

She then flushes the toilet so that he doesn’t get suspicious because she notes she’s been in the restroom for 10 minutes.

@suheylee I left after this and I'm literally blocking him but

She then confronts her date about the items, specifically asking about the spray. A man, off-camera, says that it is his sister’s and that she was in town to visit him.

“Um, uh, my sister got that. She gave me that,” he says.

“I left after this and I’m literally blocking him but,” Lee captioned the video.

The video was viewed 1.7 million times in a week. Viewers were sketched by the man’s reaction and are speculating that he has a girlfriend.

“Girl as a sister I would never leave my stuff like that,” one commenter wrote. “He has a girlfriend.”

“He definitely has a girlfriend, I would never leave my razor and stuff sitting around my brothers bathroom,” another commenter wrote.

“You can tell he was lying from start to finish,” a third said.

Even some of the accounts for the brands shown in the video chimed in.

“The 2-in-1 is not the red flag here,” the official Head and Shoulders account wrote.

“Take us with you,” the verified Pantene Pro-V account said.

In a follow-up video, Lee says she purposely left an earring back at her date’s apartment and that his girlfriend reached out after she found her viral TikTok.

“She messaged me on Instagram and I was literally freaking out,” Lee says. “Not even for me, but for her, like I just feel so bad. I didn’t even know what to say. I asked her for lunch.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Suhey Lee via Instagram DM regarding the videos.

