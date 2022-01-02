‘If a rando kid said it to me at work I would be so annoyed’: Viral TikTok shows Dairy Queen worker rejecting kid, sparking debate

A kid asking a drive-thru worker to say “Huh-yeah!” became the subject of a debate online because she didn’t play along.

In the video, the young boy is seen in the backseat of the car asking the Dairy Queen worker to do a chant with him and she responded with “No.” The text in the video says, “When the lady at [Dairy Queen] is a fuddy dud.”

In the nine days since the video was posted, it received more than 611,000 views. The comments section argued about the employee’s attitude, with some claiming their attitude was unnecessary and others saying that the Dairy Queen worker was within their rights to not engage.

“Or we can accept that retail/ any kind of customer service employee doesn’t have to entertain your kids or play along,” one person wrote in the comments section. Other agreed and echoed this sentiment saying, “Honestly some of us just have social anxiety so we get nervous and don’t feel comfortable.”

Some thought the worker should have just played along. One user replied to the video saying, “it should be illegal to not give back a good “OHHHHHHHH YAAÀAA!” Another said, “I would have SCREAMED ‘OH YEAAAAAA’ back to him 100%.”

We’ve reached out to the creator who uploaded the clip via TikTok comment.

