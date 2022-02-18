‘Next time you f*ck with her, I’m going to beat your a**’: Dad confronts child’s alleged bully in viral TikTok, sparking debate

This article contains mention of suicide.

In a viral TikTok video, a father confronts his child’s alleged bully, sparking a discussion over how to best handle bullies in the comments section.

The video, which received over 4.1 million views, was shared by user @beauty4yuh, who witnessed the incident.

“Next time you fuck with her, I’m going to beat your ass,” the father says to his child’s alleged bully at the bus stop.

The TikToker rolls down her window and shares her support for the dad.

“My daughter’s bullied too, so stand up,” she says.

“I’m gonna beat ass, because I’m sick of it. And I’m not playing,” the man responds.

“If my daughter tell me again that somebody fucked with her, she gonna get out this car, and my son gonna get out too, and they gonna beat ass. Because I’m sick of it,” he continues to say to the child and the adult accompanying them.

Many users showed support for the father in the comments.

“Normalize adults of bullied kids, getting together & doing this!!” one user said.

“When you hear about kids ending their lives because of bullies, you have to applaud this father for stepping in. He did the right thing,” said another.

Some users, however, criticized how the man stood up for his child.

“The message got lost in the way he relayed the message. No [grown] man has any business cursing at a little girl. Could have done it differently,” one user said.

“Go to the other parent not the child. This can get you seriously hurt,” another said.

One user said bullying is often not resolved by schools, so the man was right to take action.

“Y’all keep saying this isn’t the way to handle it but ummm schools do nothing, the parents do nothing.. what do you want?” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @beauty4yuh via TikTok comment.

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (U.S.) or Samaritans (U.K.).

