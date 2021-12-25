A TikToker working at CVS claimed that most of her colleagues are out sick with COVID-19—and that she’s one of four employees not quarantined.

The video, posted by user @doubleblt, shows her with her head in her hands as she looks at the camera. The beginning of a Tupac Shakur’s song, “Welcome 2 Death Row,” plays in the background.

The TikTok has over 65,000 views.

The top comment on the post, with only three likes, thanked @doubleblt for doing her job. “Prayers up for the team on the frontline,” it reads.

@doubleblt’s TikTok came as the U.S. reported a surge in COVID-19 infections. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control reported that the omicron variant of COVID-19 now accounts for almost three-quarters of new cases.

While certain states, like New York, have reported record new daily COVID-19 cases, it’s not clear from @doubleblt’s video where she’s located.

In the comments, though, several viewers sympathized with her current work situation.

“Bless yo heart fr,” one commenter said.

“I feel your pain. My boss has it and others worked with him and I’m still working, nervous as hell,” said another viewer. “I’m fully [vaxxed], but [that] don’t mean nothing.”

@doubleblt responded that she’s fully vaccinated and has had COVID-19 twice. She said she’s waiting to get her booster shot. “I hope that you stay safe and healthy,” she commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @doubleblt via TikTok comment.

