‘Public humiliation button’: TikToker pushes help button to unlock allergy meds at CVS and triggers store announcement

'It’s worse when it’s the Family Planning Aisle.'

IRL

Published Mar 26, 2022

A viral TikTok video shows a CVS customer pushing a help button to access locked allergy medication, triggering a loud store announcement.

The customer, known as Joshua Praslin (@genericly_named498) on TikTok, shared the footage himself. He indicates it’s an “#awkward” way to access medication.

In the video, Praslin is seen pushing a customer service help button to request access to the medication. Then, the store’s speaker beeps loudly and announces, “Customer service needed in the allergy department.”

Before the video cut off, Praslin is heard groaning, “Fuuuuuuuck,” while walking away from the aisle.

As of Saturday, the video received about 2.2 million views and nearly 1,900 comments. Viewers said the announcement was “humiliating” for customers like Praslin.

“public humiliation button,” one viewer commented on the video.

“Bro they stopped the music to humiliate you,” another viewer commented.

Some viewers commented on how loud and jarring the announcement sounded.

“Sounds like you just initiated the purge,” one TikToker wrote with a laughing emoji.

“‘Everyone look at the allergy department!!! We got a guy here! He needs help!'” another TikToker said, mocking the announcement.

Someone else wrote in all caps, “AND IT STOPS THE MUSIC AND EVERYTHING. LIKE LEAVE THE MUSIC ON.”

Although the experience was clearly unpleasant for Praslin, at least he wasn’t in the family planning aisle, some viewers said.

“It’s worse when it’s the Family Planning Aisle,” one viewer commented.

Another viewer wrote, “No because one time I needed to do this for plan b & they had a [siren emoji] at the top of the aisle & it was ringing and flashing until someone came over.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to CVS via press email.

*First Published: Mar 26, 2022, 1:00 pm CDT

Cecilia Lenzen is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Arlington and a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot.

