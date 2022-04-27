A now-viral TikTok shows a couple berating a new Disney World worker in a parking lot. The clip sparked debate in the comments.

In the video posted by TikToker @reallifewithtony_jen on March 27, a couple exits a white minivan and cusses at a Disney World worker over an issue with parking. The man exits the vehicle first and confronts the worker.

“She asks someone to stop a minute so that we could pull through,” the man says. “You got in her fucking face.”

At the end of the clip, the worker apologizes to the couple and says that they just started their job yesterday. Text overlay on the screen reads, “Absolutely no reason to talk to this young man that way!”

The video had over 126,000 views as of Wednesday, with users criticizing the couple and explaining what they would have done in this scenario.

“As bystanders, we need to start not minding our business and start putting these people in place,” one user said. “This should never be acceptable.”

“Once profanities start, time to call security and tell them we have a customer that needs assistance,” another wrote.

“We have one rule in our house when we go to Disney,” a third added. “We put on our patient pants and we certainly don’t treat cast members this way.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Disney via email and to @reallifewithtony_jen via TikTok comment.

