‘Why do they act like everything is life or death… it’s not a big deal’: Corporate worker returns from PTO and takes it easy, sparking debate

A corporate worker went viral on TikTok after she shared that she returned from over a week of paid time off, she had to remind herself that she shouldn’t be anxious about her workload.

The five-second video features user Olivia Messina (@oliviamessinaa) as she’s scrolling on her laptop. In the background, the audio says, “It’s not a fire drill. No, ma’am, it’s not. We work in marketing.”

Messina captioned the video, “Just another stressed corporate girly,” with hashtags about corporate life and working.

As of Thursday, the video has been viewed 450,000 times. Many viewers expressed they felt similarly to Messina.

“Can someone send this to my boss please,” one user joked.

“Okay but Fr why do they act like everything is life or death… it’s not a big deal,” another user commented.

“YES why don’t they get this,” a third agreed.

“Ugh same it’s not that big of a deal but my mind is on high urgency all the time,” another user said.

Messina added, “My boss and company are so chill yet I still feel the need to panic lol.”

Some users disagreed with Olivia.

“The marketing email sent by Ulta about Kate spade a few mos ago, begs to differ,” one user stated.

“Something I try to remember is there’s no point to PTO if I have to make up time before or after for my todos,” a second wrote.

Others shared their experiences about constantly being in a state of frenzy and pressured to do things immediately.

“It’s always us marketing girls!! So much stress!!” one person concurred.

“Working in an ER ruined me. I’m constantly on high alert even when I was working in office job answering phones,” a second user wrote.

“Me, working in emergency medicine & taking a tiktok break to destress,” a third commented.

“my boss likes to tell me it’s not life or death but then simultaneously act like everything is life or death n I’m like it’s just emails girliepop,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Olivia Messina for comment via TikTok comment and email.

