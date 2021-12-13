‘That’s not the employee’s fault’: TikToker criticizes Chipotle worker struggling to wrap overstuffed burrito, sparking debate

A TikToker criticized a Chipotle worker’s wrapping skills on an unwieldy burrito after a customer ordered extra toppings.

User @sweetypienik posted a video of a Chipotle worker struggling to wrap an enormous burrito captioned, “Chipotle did us dirty.” The 57-second video got over 722,400 views since posting two days ago.

However, commenters blasted @sweetypienik for complaining about a poorly wrapped burrito when the customer ordered it to be overstuffed.

A person can be heard talking in the background about how “disgusting” the burrito is as the worker is struggling to wrap the large amount of filling. The Chipotle worker accomplishes an impressive feat and manages to roll the burrito, which is bursting at the seams but holds together.

A text overlay narrates, “The burrito looks disgusting.”

“Just drop it in a bowl,” says her friend.

The worker appears to comply and put the wrap in a bowl.

@sweetypienik’s viral video sparked debate in the comment section, where most viewers note how the worker couldn’t have done any better.

“So you double up on everything and then get mad it was hard to roll ok,” says @nephteeons.

“She did what she had to do there’s no way it could be wrapped differently,” says @gxdamnjah.

“I work at Chipotle and yeah that’s not the employee’s fault,” says @kitzipwiptit.

A few commenters suggested different ways the worker could’ve handled the massive burrito.

“She could’ve thrown (it) in a second burrito,” says @michael.lacore.

“Should’ve ordered a bowl and got a tortilla on the side,” says @gamerdadpro.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sweetypienik and Chipotle for comment.

Today’s Top Stories