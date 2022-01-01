‘It’s no wonder Chipotle workers are quitting’: Viral TikTok shows employees with ‘visible frustration’ making ‘mega burrito’ order

A video allegedly showing Chipotle employees becoming “visibly frustrated” by a customer’s request to remake a complicated order has garnered 46,400-plus views on TikTok.

Posted by @xking_darius, the video shows a customer attempting to order a “mega burrito,” or a burrito made with three overlapping tortillas, and getting upset because employees weren’t making it the way they preferred.

“This person in front of me made a mega Chipotle burrito and got mad when they didn’t do it a specific way,” a text overlay on the video reads.

Chipotle’s current menu does not include a mega burrito option, meaning that this item may be a “secret menu” option—conceptualized and created by customers, working from items already available on the menu, but not a Chipotle-sanctioned item.

Commenters openly chided the decision to try to order a burrito like this, pointing out that it puts additional strain on service workers who are not trained to make it as they are for items that are on the menu.

“You shouldn’t be even allowed to do this,” one commenter wrote. “Like fuck, Chipotle takes long enough as is. Let’s not make it harder by being a fuck.”

Other commenters who claimed to work for Chipotle shared their similar experiences from the other side of the counter.

“I work at Chipotle once and we had a guy do this,” one such commenter wrote. “We stopped serving him because it was nearly a whole arm length burrito and he would get mad.”

The so-called “mega burrito” is something of an internet legend, cataloged via forums such as Reddit.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @xking_darius via TikTok DM, as well as to Chipotle directly regarding its policy for order customization.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot