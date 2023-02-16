‘That’s a whole $6 more’: Woman issues PSA to Chipotle customers who order through Postmates, DoorDash

Chipotle, the popular fast-food restaurant chain known for its customizable burritos, bowls, and tacos, is one of the go-to options for people looking for a quick and tasty meal. With the rise of food delivery apps like Postmates, DoorDash, and Uber Eats, it’s easier than ever to get your Chipotle fix without leaving your home.

However, with the restaruant’s prices rising, people are looking for more budget-friendly ways to order food. A recently viral TikTok has shown that using the Chipotle app might be the cheapest way to go, even when ordering delivery.

The video, which has been viewed over 242,700 times, showed TikTok user Patrice (@pyt.patriceee) comparing the prices of her order on the Chipotle app versus the same order on third-party delivery apps. She discovered that ordering directly from the Chipotle app saved her a significant amount of money, even after factoring in the delivery fee.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you’re ordering Chipotle, stop using DoorDash, stop using PostMates, stop using UberEats—just use the fucking Chipotle app,” Patrice said. “This shit is $13.94 on the [Chipotle] app. Postmates tryna charge me $19.04. That’s a whole $6 more.”

As the video switched from a PostMates to a DoorDash checkout screen, she added: “DoorDash took off $2.99, but that price would’ve been damn near $17 for the same shit I’m paying $13 for.”

This revelation may surprise many people who assume that ordering through third-party apps is the most convenient and cost-effective way to get food delivered. However, these apps typically charge different service fees, which can add up over time.

The viral video sparked a discussion in the comments section, with many users sharing their experiences and tips for saving money on food delivery.

One user pointed out that the Chipotle app also allows you to use rewards, which can save you even more money on your order. They wrote, “& y’all can use rewards… Y’all really ain’t know this?”

Another user had a similar point: “You get the rewards/points. I been stopped using DoorDash delivery. I only use it to do pickups now.”

Other commenters pointed out that this tip also applies to other restaurants and food chains that have their own apps. One user mentioned, “Same with Panera!!!!” while another commented, “Same w Wendys.”

“This goes for any place that has an app tbh,” a further user pointed out.

Of course, there may be times when using a third-party app is more convenient, such as when you’re ordering from multiple restaurants or when you want to take advantage of a special promotion. However, it’s worth considering restaurant apps first if you’re looking to save money on your deliveries. As shown in the TikTok, many restaurants offer free delivery or lower fees when you order directly through their app, making it a more affordable option for frequent customers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Patrice via TikTok comment, and to Chipotle, DoorDash, and PostMates via press email.