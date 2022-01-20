‘I’m sorry but who tf is ordering Chili’s at 11:30am’: Viral TikTok shows Chili’s workers overwhelmed with orders 30 minutes after opening

In a viral TikTok video, Chili’s workers are seen overwhelmed with orders just 30 minutes after opening.

“3 cooks called out but still holdin it down in togo,” the poster, Laura (@avengerstan3k), captioned the video.

The TikTok shows the workers frantically packing to-go orders shortly after opening at 11am. The Chili’s employees had to “86” (or mark as unavailable) several items due to an influx of orders.

“86 sprite, dr. pepper, ibc, chicken enchilada soup, salmon, oranges, kernels, black beans, onion petals, and we just opened 30 minutes ago. I’m sorry but who is ordering Chili’s at 11:30am,” the Chili’s worker said via text overlay on the video.

The video received over 26,000 views, and several other Chili’s workers shared their out-of-stock items due to large rushes.

“Our chili’s is the same except we ran out of all beer too … like where our stuff at mf,” one user said.

“86 o rings, tots, LEMONADE, strawberry lemonade, Dr Pepper, plastic forks, napkins, sweet bbq,” another said.

“We were out of enchilada soup for a month,” a third said.

Other users joked that they should mark both employees and customers as unavailable.

“Just 86 the guests at this point,” one user said.

“We have 86 cooks and 86 servers,” another wrote.

Some speculated as to why Chili’s was receiving so many orders at that time.

“It’s more likely a hospital ordering,” one user said.

“Sounds like it’s going to a business,” another commented.

Regardless of where the early orders were coming from, one user said the employees shouldn’t question it. “Mind your business,” they urged.

The Daily Dot reached out to Laura via TikTok comment.

