‘Tell me you live in America without telling me’: Chick-fil-A drive-thru cashier working remotely sparks debate on TikTok

A video from February showing a Chick-fil-A cashier working the drive-thru from home via video chat has resurfaced and gone viral on TikTok. The clip sparked debate over remote work options for fast-food employees and working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original video was posted by TikTok user @searchforthevibe on Feb. 1 and reuploaded by @alesander025 on Dec. 9. TikToker @alesander025’s video received over 5 million views and was captioned “When you have covid but nobody can cover your shift.” It appears that @alesander025’s caption was speculative or a joke, as the original video has no mention of the cashier being sick.

The TikTok shows someone ordering from a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru and speaking to a worker working the drive-thru virtually from their home.

In the comments, some people commented how “sad” it was that someone might have to work from home if they were sick.

“Capitalism moment,” TikToker @veganlita wrote.

“Tell me you live in America without telling me you live in America,” @alxb_2213 wrote.

Others were in favor of virtual drive-thru workers. “I think this would be great for a lot of fast food. Great for single parents, people that can’t drive or don’t have transportation,” TikToker @briarborealis wrote.

“i wanna work like this are u KIDDING? dealing with customers from my own bedroom? i would thrive like this,” @barb1a wrote.

In the comments, @jillianooo, known as Jillian, identified herself as the Chick-Fil-A worker in the video. In a TikTok posted on Feb. 1, Jillian explains that at the Chick-Fil-A she works at, located in Arizona, COVID caused workers to start working virtually. She logs on via FaceTime on her phone and puts the order into an iPad, which is sent directly to the restaurant.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @alesander025, @jillianooo, and Chick-Fil-A for comment.

Today’s Top Stories