‘They could of at least edited my booty to look bigger’: Chick-fil-A worker mocks customer’s bad review after ending up in it

'B*tches? THESE ARE UNDERPAID TEENS LMAO.'

Internet Culture

Published Mar 2, 2022

A Chick-fil-A employee has gone viral after sharing a one-star Google Review of his workplace that included a photo of him.

User @saulpur posted the screenshot of the review with an overlay text that read, “When you end up on your job reviews.”

The said review was allegedly written by a “Local Guide” and read, “These b*tches are ducking slow. You know because I had enough time to take this image.”

The image in question is a photo of Chick-fil-A employees completing orders behind the counter. The TikToker then zooms in on himself in the photo while using audio from Euphoria.

“You’re fucking dead to me,” @saulpur lip-syncs before sharing the review. 

“They could of at least edited my booty to look bigger,” he wrote in the caption. 

@saulpur

they could of at least edited my booty to look bigger #greenscreen #fyp #job #SoFiBreakUpChallenge

♬ original sound – unhaving ;

The TikTok garnered more than 141,000 views since being posted a day ago. A majority of the hundreds of comments found the TikToker’s reaction amusing. Others expressed sympathy at the horrors fast-food workers go through on a daily basis.

“Working fast food is so brutal omg,” a top comment read. 

“B*tches? THESE ARE UNDERPAID TEENS LMAO,” a viewer replied. 

“Like y’all aren’t a group of teenagers getting paid the bare minimum at a fast food place,” another said. 

Other viewers claiming to be fast-food workers commented similar experiences they endured in the service industry. 

“Someone left a bad review specifically ab me.. for not smiling which wasn’t friendly or welcoming..we literally wear masks,” they said. 

Still, many viewers agreed the so-called “local guide” was petty for taking the time to write a bad review. 

“It’s not that serious,” one wrote. 

“Y’all are working on something does she not see that?? be patient damn,” a user wrote. 

“Had enough time” like it doesn’t take 5 seconds,” another stated, referring to the person’s complaint in the review. 

“Most embarrassing thing is getting mad over some fast food,” a viewer commented. 

The Daily Dot reached out to @saulpur via TikTok comment. 

*First Published: Mar 2, 2022, 12:29 pm CST

Gisselle Hernandez is a freelance journalist based in Belize, where she writes travel and internet culture pieces. She enjoys watching anime, playing video games, and covering all things TikTok.

