‘They could of at least edited my booty to look bigger’: Chick-fil-A worker mocks customer’s bad review after ending up in it

A Chick-fil-A employee has gone viral after sharing a one-star Google Review of his workplace that included a photo of him.

User @saulpur posted the screenshot of the review with an overlay text that read, “When you end up on your job reviews.”

The said review was allegedly written by a “Local Guide” and read, “These b*tches are ducking slow. You know because I had enough time to take this image.”

The image in question is a photo of Chick-fil-A employees completing orders behind the counter. The TikToker then zooms in on himself in the photo while using audio from Euphoria.

“You’re fucking dead to me,” @saulpur lip-syncs before sharing the review.

“They could of at least edited my booty to look bigger,” he wrote in the caption.

The TikTok garnered more than 141,000 views since being posted a day ago. A majority of the hundreds of comments found the TikToker’s reaction amusing. Others expressed sympathy at the horrors fast-food workers go through on a daily basis.

“Working fast food is so brutal omg,” a top comment read.

“B*tches? THESE ARE UNDERPAID TEENS LMAO,” a viewer replied.

“Like y’all aren’t a group of teenagers getting paid the bare minimum at a fast food place,” another said.

Other viewers claiming to be fast-food workers commented similar experiences they endured in the service industry.

“Someone left a bad review specifically ab me.. for not smiling which wasn’t friendly or welcoming..we literally wear masks,” they said.

Still, many viewers agreed the so-called “local guide” was petty for taking the time to write a bad review.

“It’s not that serious,” one wrote.

“Y’all are working on something does she not see that?? be patient damn,” a user wrote.

“Had enough time” like it doesn’t take 5 seconds,” another stated, referring to the person’s complaint in the review.

“Most embarrassing thing is getting mad over some fast food,” a viewer commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to @saulpur via TikTok comment.

