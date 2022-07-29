Delivery drivers put up with a lot. From rude customers to unclear directions, there are many on-the-job hazards that can upset a delivery driver’s day and make their work life more difficult.

An example of one of those rude customers recently went viral after being shared on TikTok. User Kevin (@kevindatrucker) posted a video of his raucous interaction with an alleged chef, which quickly accumulated over 862,000 views.

“All of this needs to go in the walk-in, now,” the chef says in the video.

“Excuse me?” Kevin answers.

“It needs to go into the walk-in now so I can go home,” the chef responds. “I’ve waited all fucking day for you to show up. Please shut the fuck up now.”

After Kevin says he doesn’t know where to put the boxes, the chef erupts.

“The walk-in! The fucking walk-in! Are you stupid? Are you fucking stupid? Seriously?” the chef asks. The chef then acknowledges the camera and waves to it. “Take the fucking shit into the walk-in now, dumbass.”

“What would you do?” Kevin asks in the overlay text. “Company wants us to always have positive attitude at all times.”

In the comments, users explained exactly what they’d do—or have done in similar situations in the past.

“I’ve experienced this before, delivering to a subway,” one user recalled. “I just put it right back on the truck and left. No reason to take that abuse.”

“As a driver. It’s going right back on the truck. And my company would totally agree,” a second agreed.

“Personally….. I would’ve dumped all the boxes on the floor,” a third wrote.

“I have [written] on the invoice. Delivery refused, and took it back to the warehouse,” another user alleged.

However, a few users took the chef’s side.

“I mean but to be real..how many times did he say to put it in the walk in before you started recording..and after for that matter?” a viewer asked in the comments. “…the dude did say please put it in the walk in twice on camera…who knows how many times before the camera…both wrong.”

“I know how he feels,” another explained. “[Vendors] always try to get away with dumping their delivery anywhere. Especially if they [are] required to stock it.”

“Context clues telling me you’re in the wrong,” an additional user shared.

“Bro clearly wants to go home and mans is asking the same question over and over,” a TikToker observed. “I’d be pretty mad too.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kevin via TikTok comment for this story.

