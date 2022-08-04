‘I work here and hate it we’re out of like 50 items a day’: Cheesecake Factory’s giant menu sparks debate in viral TikTok

Everyone who goes to restaurants often knows the golden rule – a big menu is a bad menu. With a plethora of options available to order, there’s a high likelihood the staff is overworked and menu items may be missing.

A TikToker criticized the size of the Cheesecake Factory menu in a viral video, asking employees “how much they hate the menu.” Commenters were quick to share their own horror stories working for and dining at the chain.

One commenter said, “i work here and hate it we’re out of like 50 items a day. i make bank tho,” one commenter said.

Another complained about the working conditions: “I was a server at CF before I became a trauma nurse. Some shifts at the cheeze were harder than a night in the ER.”

A third added, “ex employee. words cannot describe how much I hated it.”

“I worked at the cheese for ten years. After awhile you know it like the back of your hand,” another commenter shared.

The Cheesecake Factory is an American restaurant company that operates over 220 restaurants in the United States. It is best known for its broad menu, large portions, and signature cheesecakes.

In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked The Cheesecake Factory at number 12 on their “Fortune List of the Top 100 Companies to Work For in 2020” based on an employee survey of satisfaction.

